Man with links to Corby wanted by police

Call 101 if you know where he is

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 11:52 am
Police have launched an appeal to track down a wanted man who has links to the Corby area.

Cameron Hughes, 26, is wanted in connection with a conspiracy to burgle investigation.

Today (Monday) police released an image of him as part of their efforts to find him and have urged anyone who knows where he is to contact them.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hughes is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”