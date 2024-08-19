Man with links to Corby area wanted by police - call officers if you know where he is

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man with links to the Corby area is wanted by police after failing to comply with the conditions of a suspended prison sentence.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pavel-Sebastian Andreica, 20, and police have appealed for the public’s help to track him down.

He had previously been spared from prison after admitting handling stolen goods and dangerous driving

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Andreica, or has information about his whereabouts, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000463388 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”