Police are appealing for help to locate a 23-year-old man.

Officers want to speak to Ion Lungu, who has links to the Corby area, in connection with the breach of his immigration bail conditions imposed by magistrates in February this year.

Anyone who has seen Lungu or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

