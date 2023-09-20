Man with links to Corby area wanted by police
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:40 BST
Police are appealing for help to locate a 23-year-old man.
Officers want to speak to Ion Lungu, who has links to the Corby area, in connection with the breach of his immigration bail conditions imposed by magistrates in February this year.
Anyone who has seen Lungu or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Quote incident number 2300075092 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person.