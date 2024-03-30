Klodi Sulku and the house in Dresden Close that he turned into a cannabis grow house. Image: Northants Police / National World

A man who was caught growing cannabis in a Corby house has been jailed for 12 months.

Klodi Sulku was arrested following the raid in Dresden Close on February 9 this year.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty to production of cannabis at his first hearing at Northampton Crown Court earlier this week.

The court heard how officers discovered 168 cannabis plants of varying age at the home, which was last bought by a local man at the end of 2023 for £200,000.