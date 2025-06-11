Man who hid abroad jailed for his part in the supply of 100kg of cannabis including in Northampton

A man who hid abroad has been jailed for his part in the supply of 100kg of cannabis, including in Northampton, after police received intel that he had returned to the UK.

Mohamed Abdulkadir Farah appeared at Northampton Crown Court on May 16, where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis and was sentenced.

The 29-year-old was in Saudi Arabia when enforcement action was taken by police against co-conspirators in April 2023. The Swedish national then relocated to Sweden.

Earlier this year, officers received a lead suggesting Farah was back in the UK, in Milton Keynes. Officers found a car he was using and then arrested him in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, on April 3. Farah had taken on a new identity.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Chris Sewell of EMSOU, said: “Mohamed Farah joins a long list of his criminal colleagues who are all now behind bars for their parts in a drug supply network that we were able to evidence as supplying around 100kg of cannabis during the conspiracy period.

“When we had the proof we needed to move against the group Farah was abroad, but our team refused to give up, exploring every avenue and making the crucial breakthrough thanks to information from the public.

“The timeline of this investigation makes it clear that regardless of where criminals run to, and how long they hide, we will continue our work to ensure they are charged and brought to justice.

“I would like to thank everyone who has worked on this job for their dedication and tenacity, as well as those who provided information to help us – they supplied the vital piece that completed our puzzle and enabled us to bring another member of this group to account.”

Farah, of Towan Avenue, Milton Keynes, was sentenced to four years in prison.

In April Viktor Karavaqiri, aged 26, was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment after admitting one count of conspiracy to supply a Class B drug (cannabis), after he was extradited from Spain in December 2024 to face justice.

Five other men convicted of offences relating to the conspiracy, including ringleader Fjoraldo Lazaj, were jailed for a total of more than 15 years at the same court last July and August.