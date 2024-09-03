Man wearing red suspenders sought by police as they investigate indecent exposure in Corby village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident of indecent exposure in Long Croft Road, Little Stanion.

The incident happened at about 4.50pm on Sunday (September 1) when a man was seen indecently exposing himself at the roadside.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 40 to 50, about 5ft 7in, of a slim build with scruffy blonde hair.

He was wearing a blue t-shirt with a yellow sticker, light blue denim jeans and red suspenders.

A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident would like to identify this man and are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was in the Little Stanion area between 4pm and 5pm and has any information that may assist with their enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell, or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000524819.