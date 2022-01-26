Man wanted over Wellingborough jewellery burglary

A man spotted on CCTV is wanted by police over a jewellery burglary in Wellingborough.

A home in Queensway was targeted between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 12, when a rear patio door window was smashed.

After an 'untidy search' items of jewellery were taken, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who can help identify this man or who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the Queensway area between the stated times.

"They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been offered any items of jewellery in unusual circumstance, especially any items matching those pictured in the image.

"Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."