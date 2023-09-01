News you can trust since 1897
Man wanted over 'several' thefts at Higham Ferrers shop

Call 101 if you have any information
By Sam Wildman
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:07 BST

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted by police who are investigating ‘several’ thefts at a corner shop in Higham Ferrers.

Today (September 1) officers released an image of the man, who they believe may have information about the incidents.

The thefts took place between 2.45pm on Wednesday, June 21, and 8.45pm on Sunday, June 25, when a man entered the Premier shop at the junction of Grove Street and Wykeham Road and stole various items.

Call police if you know this manCall police if you know this man
Call police if you know this man
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 23000389500 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

