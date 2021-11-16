Man wanted over Rushden serious assault allegation
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 2:09 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 2:10 pm
A 28-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with a serious assault allegation in Rushden.
Officers in Northamptonshire are appealing for the public's help to find Aaron Fowler and have released a picture of him.
They want to speak to him over an alleged serious assault which took place in Short Stocks on Friday, November 5.
A police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees him, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."