Man wanted over Rushden criminal damage incident

Police investigating an incident of criminal damage in Rushden have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Officers believe the man, captured on CCTV, many have information which could help them.

The incident took place between 9.45pm and 10.15pm on Saturday, May 21, when a residential wall in Balmoral Avenue was damaged during an altercation between two unknown men outside the address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in this image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.