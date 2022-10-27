Kieran Smith

A man is wanted on a warrant after failing to turn up at court over an assault in Rothwell.

Kieran Smith, 30, is accused of assault after an incident which took place on June 20, 2021, in Bell Hill.

Northamptonshire Police said Smith, previously of Rothwell, was due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 5, 2021, but he did not turn up and today (October 27, 2022) they appealed to find him.