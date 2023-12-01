Man wanted over alleged serious Wellingborough assault that took place 11 years ago
Police investigating an alleged serious assault which took place more than a decade ago have released an image of a wanted man.
Today (December 1, 2023) officers appealed for help to track down 49-year-old Ali Okur, who has links to the Wellingborough area.
He is wanted in connection with an allegation of serious assault against a woman after an incident in Wellingborough in August 2012.
A police spokesman urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
The spokesman said: “Please quote incident number 12900093371 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”