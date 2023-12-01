News you can trust since 1897
Man wanted over alleged serious Wellingborough assault that took place 11 years ago

Call 101 if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Published 1st Dec 2023, 14:13 GMT
Ali Okur is wantedAli Okur is wanted
Police investigating an alleged serious assault which took place more than a decade ago have released an image of a wanted man.

Today (December 1, 2023) officers appealed for help to track down 49-year-old Ali Okur, who has links to the Wellingborough area.

He is wanted in connection with an allegation of serious assault against a woman after an incident in Wellingborough in August 2012.

A police spokesman urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The spokesman said: “Please quote incident number 12900093371 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”