Man wanted over allegations of assault and domestic offences in Corby

Call police if you know where he is
By Sam Wildman
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read

Police have launched a bid to track down a man who is wanted over allegations of assault in Corby.

Branden Kearney, who has links to the Corby area, is being sought by police over an incident which is alleged to have take place at an address in the town on June 13.

Officers want to speak to the 26-year-old in connection with two allegations of assault and other domestic-related offences.

Anyone who has seen Kearney or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A police spokesman said: “Please quote incident number 23000497123 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”