Police have launched a bid to track down a man who is wanted over allegations of assault in Corby.

Branden Kearney, who has links to the Corby area, is being sought by police over an incident which is alleged to have take place at an address in the town on June 13.

Officers want to speak to the 26-year-old in connection with two allegations of assault and other domestic-related offences.

Anyone who has seen Kearney or who knows of his whereabouts should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.