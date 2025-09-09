Man wanted for failing to appear at Northamptonshire court to face fraud by false representation charge

Jasvir Singh is wanted by police.

A man is wanted by police for failing to appear at a Northamptonshire court to face a fraud by false representation charge.

Jasvir Singh is wanted on warrant for failing to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on March 11, 2024, to face a charge of fraud by false representation.

The 46-year-old has links to the Coventry, Oldbury, Solihull and Wolverhampton areas in the West Midlands as well as the Stoke on Trent area in Staffordshire.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000145773.