Man wanted by police over Hazel Leys estate affray

Nattesh Jeevarajah

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an affray in Corby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are pealing for help from the public to find 18-year-old Nattesh Jeevarajah.

They would like to speak Jeevarajah in connection with an alleged affray said to have taken place in Sutherland Road, Corby, on Thursday, November 11, this year. He is also wanted on a crown court bench warrant in the Thames Valley Police area.