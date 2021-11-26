Man wanted by police over Hazel Leys estate affray
Police want to speak to him
Friday, 26th November 2021, 2:25 pm
Police want to speak to this man in connection with an affray in Corby.
Officers are pealing for help from the public to find 18-year-old Nattesh Jeevarajah.
They would like to speak Jeevarajah in connection with an alleged affray said to have taken place in Sutherland Road, Corby, on Thursday, November 11, this year. He is also wanted on a crown court bench warrant in the Thames Valley Police area.
Anyone who sees Jeevarajah, or has information which could help locate him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000658562