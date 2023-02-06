Man wanted as police investigate Thrapston assault which took place after England World Cup match

Detectives investigating an assault which took place after England’s 0-0 World Cup draw with the USA have released an image of a wanted man.

They say the man, who is wearing an England flag hat and England shirt, may have information which could help them after the incident outside the Mason Arms in Huntingdon Road.

In an appeal launched today (February 6, 2023), police said the assault took place between 11.30pm and 11.45pm on November 25 when two men had an altercation.

Police want to speak to this man

One of them sustained facial injuries after being kicked while on the ground.

A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”