Man wanted almost one year on from serious assault outside Kettering bar
A man pictured on CCTV is wanted almost one year on from a serious assault outside a Kettering bar.
Police have launched an appeal to track down the man, seen wearing a white shirt and a tie, after the incident outside The Sound Bar in Horsemarket.
The victim required surgery on his jaw after being punched in the attack, which took place just before 1am on May 14 last year.
A police spokesman said: “Officers believe that the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
“The man or anyone who may recognise him is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 23000291227 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”