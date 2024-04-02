Man wanted almost one year on from serious assault outside Kettering bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted almost one year on from a serious assault outside a Kettering bar.

Police have launched an appeal to track down the man, seen wearing a white shirt and a tie, after the incident outside The Sound Bar in Horsemarket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim required surgery on his jaw after being punched in the attack, which took place just before 1am on May 14 last year.

Police want to speak to this man

A police spokesman said: “Officers believe that the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

“The man or anyone who may recognise him is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.