Man wanted after Wellingborough victim racially abused, spat at and threatened with sledgehammer

By Sam Wildman
7 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police investigating a racist attack in Wellingborough last month have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

The incident took place at about 9.30am on October 17 in Knox Road when a man was racially abused by another man.

He was then spat at and threatened with a sledgehammer.

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should call police on 101.