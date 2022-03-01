Man wanted after Wellingborough Cashino worker assaulted

A man is wanted by police over an attack on a member of staff at Wellingborough's Merkur Cashino.

Today (March 1) police released a CCTV image of the man, who is seen carrying a blue plastic bag, after the woman was assaulted at the Market Street venue in November last year.

The staff member had asked a customer to leave and was pushed, causing her to bang her head and ribs on a gambling machine.

Police want to speak to this man.

As a result the woman sustained pain to her ribs and reddening to the chest, as well as concussion.