Man wanted after Wellingborough Cashino worker assaulted
She was left with concussion and rib pain
A man is wanted by police over an attack on a member of staff at Wellingborough's Merkur Cashino.
Today (March 1) police released a CCTV image of the man, who is seen carrying a blue plastic bag, after the woman was assaulted at the Market Street venue in November last year.
The staff member had asked a customer to leave and was pushed, causing her to bang her head and ribs on a gambling machine.
As a result the woman sustained pain to her ribs and reddening to the chest, as well as concussion.
A police spokesman said: "The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and him, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101."