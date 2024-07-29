Man wanted after robber steals teenager's bike near Kettering car park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today (July 29) officers launched an appeal for information after the incident in Northall Street on June 4.
Between 7.40pm and 8.10pm a teenage boy sustained bruising and a cut to his face and had his bicycle stolen outside the entrance to the Sainsbury’s car park.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 24000328120 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”