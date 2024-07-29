Man wanted after robber steals teenager's bike near Kettering car park

By Sam Wildman
Published 29th Jul 2024, 11:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man pictured on CCTV is wanted by police after a teenager was robbed in Kettering.

Today (July 29) officers launched an appeal for information after the incident in Northall Street on June 4.

Between 7.40pm and 8.10pm a teenage boy sustained bruising and a cut to his face and had his bicycle stolen outside the entrance to the Sainsbury’s car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Police want to speak to this manPolice want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident number 24000328120 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”