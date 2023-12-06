Man wanted after Kettering harassment victim receives anonymous letters and emails over two years

Call police if you know who he is

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted after a harassment victim received anonymous letters and emails over the past two years.

Police are investigating the ongoing Kettering report and have released an image of the man who they want to identify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They believe he may have information relevant to their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Police want to speak to this man

A police spokesman said: “If you are the man pictured, or know who he is, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.