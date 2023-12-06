News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Man wanted after Kettering harassment victim receives anonymous letters and emails over two years

Call police if you know who he is
By Sam Wildman
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 11:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted after a harassment victim received anonymous letters and emails over the past two years.

Police are investigating the ongoing Kettering report and have released an image of the man who they want to identify.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They believe he may have information relevant to their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Most Popular
Police want to speak to this manPolice want to speak to this man
Police want to speak to this man

A police spokesman said: “If you are the man pictured, or know who he is, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 23000521913 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”