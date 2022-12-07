Man wanted after Kettering assault victim suffers serious eye injury
By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Dec 2022, 4:15pm
Police investigating a Kettering assault which left the victim with a serious eye injury have released an image of a wanted man.
Today (December 7) police appealed for information after the incident between 9.55am and 10.05am on October 3 in Stamford Road.
A man was punched in the face and police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.