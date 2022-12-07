Police investigating a Kettering assault which left the victim with a serious eye injury have released an image of a wanted man.

Today (December 7) police appealed for information after the incident between 9.55am and 10.05am on October 3 in Stamford Road.

A man was punched in the face and police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police want to speak to this man