Man wanted after Kettering assault victim suffers serious eye injury

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 4:15pm

Police investigating a Kettering assault which left the victim with a serious eye injury have released an image of a wanted man.

Today (December 7) police appealed for information after the incident between 9.55am and 10.05am on October 3 in Stamford Road.

A man was punched in the face and police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Police want to speak to this man
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.