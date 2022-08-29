Man wanted after girl approached in 'suspicious circumstances' in Northampton
Call 101 if you recognise him
By Sam Wildman
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:56 am
Police investigating a ‘suspicious’ incident which saw a girl approached in Northampton have released a CCTV image of a man they want to track down.
The incident took place on Friday (August 26) between 6.50pm and 7.30pm in Derby Road. The girl was approached by a man she didn’t know in suspicious circumstances, police said.
In a brief appeal a police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”