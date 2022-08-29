Man wanted after girl approached in 'suspicious circumstances' in Northampton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to speak to this man

Police investigating a ‘suspicious’ incident which saw a girl approached in Northampton have released a CCTV image of a man they want to track down.

The incident took place on Friday (August 26) between 6.50pm and 7.30pm in Derby Road. The girl was approached by a man she didn’t know in suspicious circumstances, police said.