Man wanted after Corby women targeted in early morning attacks
Call police if you recognise him
A man pictured on CCTV is wanted by police after two early morning attacks on Corby women yesterday (Monday).
Detectives have urged anyone who recognises the man, seen wearing a grey hooded top in grainy footage, to contact them as they investigate the incidents.
The first incident was a robbery which took place in Cottingham Road at about 4.40am.
The second incident was an assault in Oakley Road, near its junction with Lyveden Way (nearest to the town centre) between 5am and 5.30am.
Thankfully both women managed to get away from their attacker.
A police spokesman said: "The man is described as 5ft 6in with a slim build and in his late 20s or early 30s.
"Anyone who recognises him should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000131721."