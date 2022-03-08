Man wanted after Corby women targeted in early morning attacks

A man pictured on CCTV is wanted by police after two early morning attacks on Corby women yesterday (Monday).

Detectives have urged anyone who recognises the man, seen wearing a grey hooded top in grainy footage, to contact them as they investigate the incidents.

The first incident was a robbery which took place in Cottingham Road at about 4.40am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Call police if you recognise this man.

The second incident was an assault in Oakley Road, near its junction with Lyveden Way (nearest to the town centre) between 5am and 5.30am.

Thankfully both women managed to get away from their attacker.

A police spokesman said: "The man is described as 5ft 6in with a slim build and in his late 20s or early 30s.