Man wanted after Corby sexual assault

Police launch appeal for information

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Dec 2022, 11:06am

Police investigating a sexual assault in Corby have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

Today officers appealed for information after the incident in the early hours of the morning on October 30.

During the incident, which took place in Rockingham Road, a woman was inappropriately touched over her clothing.

Police want to speak to this man

A police spokesman said: “The man in the images could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”