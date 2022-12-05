Man wanted after Corby sexual assault
Police launch appeal for information
By Sam Wildman
5th Dec 2022, 11:06am
Police investigating a sexual assault in Corby have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.
Today officers appealed for information after the incident in the early hours of the morning on October 30.
During the incident, which took place in Rockingham Road, a woman was inappropriately touched over her clothing.
A police spokesman said: “The man in the images could assist police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”