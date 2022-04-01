Man wanted after Corby pub employee assaulted

A man is wanted by police after an early hours incident at a Corby pub which saw an employee assaulted.

Officers have released a CCTV image of the man as they investigate the incident at The Saxon Crown in Elizabeth Street.

Between 1am and 1.30am on Thursday, March 31, a member of staff challenged a man as he attempted to enter the Wetherspoon pub.

Call police if you recognise this man.

The man pushed her, causing her to stumble backwards.

Northamptonshire Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward as they investigate the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.