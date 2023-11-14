Man wanted after A14 Rothwell truck stop worker has bike stolen from back yard
Call police if you recognise him
By Sam Wildman
Published 14th Nov 2023, 15:20 GMT- 1 min read
A man pictured on CCTV near gaming machines is wanted over a theft at Rothwell’s A14 Welcome Break truck stop.
Police have appealed for information after an incident which took place between 6.15am and 6.35am on Friday, October.
A staff member’s bicycle was stolen from the back yard and police now want to speak to the man pictured.
A police spokesman said: “The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 23000666970 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”