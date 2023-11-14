Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man pictured on CCTV near gaming machines is wanted over a theft at Rothwell’s A14 Welcome Break truck stop.

Police have appealed for information after an incident which took place between 6.15am and 6.35am on Friday, October.

A staff member’s bicycle was stolen from the back yard and police now want to speak to the man pictured.

Call police if you recognise this man

A police spokesman said: “The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.