Man walks up to children and shows them a 'gun' in Northampton

A man allegedly walked up to two children in Northampton and showed them what police believe to be a gun.

This bizarre interaction took place on Friday, August 27 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm in Croftmeadow Court and police are labelling the incident as "suspicious."

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The male is described as white, with short hair, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans."

A man showed two children what police believe to be a gun. Credit: Pexels