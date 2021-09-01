Man walks up to children and shows them a 'gun' in Northampton
Police are calling the incident 'suspicious' and want to talk to anyone with information
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:37 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 12:41 pm
A man allegedly walked up to two children in Northampton and showed them what police believe to be a gun.
This bizarre interaction took place on Friday, August 27 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm in Croftmeadow Court and police are labelling the incident as "suspicious."
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The male is described as white, with short hair, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000499744