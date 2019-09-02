Man violently attacked and left with a broken nose by a gang of men walking along a busy Northampton road

Police are hunting for a gang of six to seven men after an assault in the centre of town.

The assault happened in Kettering Road near Exeter Place on Thursday, August 15, between 8.15pm and 8.45pm, when a man was walking along the road before he was attacked by a group of six-seven men.

As a result of the assault, the man sustained a broken nose and broken cheekbone.

One of the offenders is described as a slim, white man, about 5ft 10in, with short black hair that had grey bits in it.

He was unshaven, spoke in a husky voice, was carrying a can of beer and wore a black jacket and blue jeans.

Another offender is described as a white man in his mid-30s, about 5ft 6in and of stocky build. He was bald, clean shaven and had a tattoo on his left shoulder.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.