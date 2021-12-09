Man to go on trial charged with Wellingborough park bench sex assault

Northampton Crown Court.

A man is due to go on trial next year after being charged over a sex assault which took place on a Wellingborough park bench.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was attacked on a bench in Eastfield Park, Wellingborough, on Friday, October 15.

Georgian-Ionel Ciobotaru, 26, appeared before Northampton Crown Court on December 1, having been charged with sexual assault by penetration.