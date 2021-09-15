Man threatens to kill pensioner in Kettering and attacks her car

Police are investigating

A man got out of a car which had driven the wrong way along a Kettering street and threatened to kill a pensioner who was in another vehicle.

Police are appealing for two men who stopped to help the victim to contact them after opening an investigation.

At about 3.40pm on Saturday, September 4, a 73-year-old woman was driving a light blue-grey Volkswagen along the one-way system from Meadow Road into Commercial Road.

A black Nissan Qashqai drove the wrong way up the street towards her, forcing her to stop, and the front passenger got out.

He then aggressively threatened to assault and kill the woman before he used a metal walking stick to strike her car, including smashing off her wing mirror.

The man then put the stick through the window towards the woman and threatened her again, before leaving the scene when another driver stopped to help the victim.

A second passing motorist also stopped to help, and Northamptonshire Police would like to hear from both these men as potential witnesses to the incident. One drove a blue car, the other a white van.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white man, aged around 40, with a bald or shaved head.

"He wore a white top and blue jeans, and was holding a metal walking stick.

"The driver of the Nissan was a white woman aged around 50, with brown curly hair."