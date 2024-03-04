Man threatened with knife by Kettering robbers who stole cash and cigarettes
A man was robbed at knifepoint by two people who stole cash and cigarettes from him in Kettering.
Police have today (March 4) appealed for information after the incident on February 21.
Between 6.30am and 7am, the victim was in Albert Street when he was approached by a woman and a man who threatened him with a knife before stealing the items.
A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000105778 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.