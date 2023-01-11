A man was threatened with a knife before thieves escaped with items including two Rolex watches.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the aggravated burglary which took place in James Road, Wellingborough between 9pm and 11pm on Saturday, December 31.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Two men entered a property in the area and once inside, threatened one of the occupants with a knife before stealing his phone, two Rolex watches, an electric scooter and a gold chain with a pendant cross.”

Some of the items taken in the aggravated burglary in Wellingborough

The first suspect is described as a white man, aged 25 to 30, of a slim build, dressed all in black.

The second suspect is described as a white man, aged 25 to 30, again wearing all black.

