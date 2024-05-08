Man threatened with a knife, thrown into a brook and robbed by gang of up to 10 in Corby wood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was threatened with a knife, thrown into a brook and robbed in a Corby wood.

Shortly before 10pm on Sunday, May 5, a man in his 20s was walking through Thoroughsale Woods when he was approached by a group of up to 10 unknown males close to the yellow bridge near Cottingham Road.

A police spokesman said: “The victim was threatened with a knife and assaulted by the group, including being thrown into the nearby brook, with his bag and money stolen from him.

"The suspects are described as white males aged around 18.

"The main offender was around 5ft 8in, had short dark hair and wore a blue jacket.

"A second offender was around 6ft and wore a grey hoodie.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.