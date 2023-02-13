A man in his 20s taken to hospital after being stabbed is not believed to have sustained any life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to an address in The Crescent, off Gleneagles Drive in Wellingborough.

The man was inside the house when he was stabbed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Wellingborough.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened on Friday, February 10, at about 7pm in The Crescent, Wellingborough, when were called to reports that man in his 20s had been stabbed.

“He was taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained any life threatening injuries.

“The stabbing itself took place inside a property however anyone who saw anything suspicious or has any information should contact Northamptonshire Police using reference number 23000087486.”