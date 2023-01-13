A man was taken to hospital after he was hit with a metal bar in Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, January 13, just before 1am in Shakespeare Road. Residents have said there has been a large police presence in place in the area all day.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man was assaulted by a group of males who hit him with a metal bar.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses.

“He was taken to hospital with serious injuries however his condition is thankfully not believed to be life-threatening.”