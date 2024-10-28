Man suspected to have knife arrested after Wellingborough and Burton Latimer incidents
Police were called to the scene of an ongoing theft of a black Mercedes E Class car in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, at about 12.45pm.
Another emergency call was then made 25 minutes later reporting a vehicle was being damaged in Newman Street, Burton Latimer.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We received a report that a black Mercedes E Class car was being stolen in Northampton Road, Wellingborough, at about 12.45pm on Saturday, October 26.
“We then received a further report that that a vehicle was being damaged in Newman Street, Burton Latimer at about 1.10pm (on Saturday, October 26).
“A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 and possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and released on police bail pending further enquiry.”