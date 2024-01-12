Man suffers suspected fractured jaw after serious Corby town centre attack

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was left with a suspected fractured jaw after being attacked in Corby’s town centre on Wednesday (January 10).

Police were called to Corporation Street at about 2.10pm after the serious assault took place.

The victim suffered the injury after being punched in the face and police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident. He has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Corporation Street, Corby. File image.

A police spokesman said: “Corporation Street would have been busy at this time of the day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have filmed the altercation on mobile phones.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.