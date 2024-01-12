News you can trust since 1897
Man suffers suspected fractured jaw after serious Corby town centre attack

Police have made an arrest
By Sam Wildman
Published 12th Jan 2024, 10:49 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 10:55 GMT
A man was left with a suspected fractured jaw after being attacked in Corby’s town centre on Wednesday (January 10).

Police were called to Corporation Street at about 2.10pm after the serious assault took place.

The victim suffered the injury after being punched in the face and police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident. He has been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

Corporation Street, Corby. File image.Corporation Street, Corby. File image.
A police spokesman said: “Corporation Street would have been busy at this time of the day, and officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have filmed the altercation on mobile phones.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 24000020428 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”