Man suffers serious injuries after New Year's Day stabbing at Kettering house

A man will appear at court today (January 2) charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a house in Kettering.

Police were called to a property in Stamford Road, near the junction with Edinburgh Road, after an incident at about 3.50am on New Year’s Day.

The victim was stabbed and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, although police say they are not believed to be life-threatening.