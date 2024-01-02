Man suffers serious injuries after New Year's Day stabbing at Kettering house
A suspect has been charged with attempted murder
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man will appear at court today (January 2) charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a house in Kettering.
Police were called to a property in Stamford Road, near the junction with Edinburgh Road, after an incident at about 3.50am on New Year’s Day.
The victim was stabbed and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, although police say they are not believed to be life-threatening.
Damian Szczecinski, 46 and of Stamford Road, has been charged with attempted murder and making threats to kill and is due to face magistrates in Northampton.