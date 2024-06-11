Man suffers serious facial injuries after assault at Kettering town centre pub
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alex James Wynne, 28, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after the incident at the Rising Sun in Silver Street.
Police were called to the pub after the victim, aged 36, was assaulted just before 11.30pm on Friday (June 7).
Wynne, of Inwood Close in Corby, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday) and was released on conditional bail until his next hearing on Monday, July 22, at Northampton Crown Court.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating this incident would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault but who have not yet come forward.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000335612 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”