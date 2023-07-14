Man suffers fractured eye socket after attack outside Kettering kebab shops

A man suffered a fractured eye socket after he was punched by someone who had just exited a fast food shop.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Silver Street in Kettering at the weekend.

The man, in his 40s, was assaulted outside King Kebab and the Kettering Kebab House between 3.10am and 3.30am on Sunday, July 9.

Silver Street, Kettering

Police arrested a 36-year-old man, who has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.