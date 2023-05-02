Man suffers dislocated hip after having drink carton thrown at him while cleaning windows in Corby
Police are investigating the serious assault
Police investigating a serious assault in Corby which left a man with a dislocated hip are appealing for information and witnesses.
At around 12.15pm on Wednesday, April 26, a man was cleaning the windows of a property in Greenhill Rise, near the junction with Gainsborough Road, when without warning or interaction, a man walking past threw a two-litre drink carton at him, striking the victim and causing his hip to dislocate.
A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, aged around 40.
"He had short dark hair and was wearing a red t-shirt or jumper.
"The suspect was with two other men of approximately the same age, one of whom was wearing an all-white tracksuit.”
Anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the serious assault, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 23000251360.