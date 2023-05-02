Man suffers dislocated hip after having drink carton thrown at him while cleaning windows in Corby

Police investigating a serious assault in Corby which left a man with a dislocated hip are appealing for information and witnesses.

At around 12.15pm on Wednesday, April 26, a man was cleaning the windows of a property in Greenhill Rise, near the junction with Gainsborough Road, when without warning or interaction, a man walking past threw a two-litre drink carton at him, striking the victim and causing his hip to dislocate.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, aged around 40.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the serious assault in Corby

"He had short dark hair and was wearing a red t-shirt or jumper.

"The suspect was with two other men of approximately the same age, one of whom was wearing an all-white tracksuit.”

