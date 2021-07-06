Man stood under a street light and 'touched himself' much to the alarm of Corby couple

The unsuspecting couple were walking their dog when the man exposed himself indecently

By Megan Hillery
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:47 pm


A man exposed himself to a couple, who were walking their dog in Corby last month.

The indecent exposure took place between 11.30pm and 11.40pm on Friday, June 4 after a man passed a couple walking their dog in Jimmy Kane Way.

The couple looked back and then saw the man standing in a bush and he appeared to be touching himself. He then left the bush and stood under a streetlight where he continued to touch himself.

Photo by Elijah O'Donnell from Pexels

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "He is described as a white man in his early thirties, six foot and of a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded top with white writing on the back."

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 21000323387.

