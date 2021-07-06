Man stood under a street light and 'touched himself' much to the alarm of Corby couple

A man exposed himself to a couple, who were walking their dog in Corby last month.

The indecent exposure took place between 11.30pm and 11.40pm on Friday, June 4 after a man passed a couple walking their dog in Jimmy Kane Way.

The couple looked back and then saw the man standing in a bush and he appeared to be touching himself. He then left the bush and stood under a streetlight where he continued to touch himself.

Photo by Elijah O'Donnell from Pexels

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "He is described as a white man in his early thirties, six foot and of a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded top with white writing on the back."