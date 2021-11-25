Man stamped on and stabbed in Kettering
An 18-year-old man has been charged over the incident
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 10:48 am
An 18-year-old man has been charged over an incident in Kettering which saw a man stamped on and stabbed.
Campbell McKeegans, of Church Close in Braybrooke, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment.
The charges relate to an incident in Centre Parade at about 2.50am on November 23 when a man was seriously assaulted.
The man was punched, kicked and stamped on before a knife was used to cause minor stab wounds to his leg and elbow.
McKeegans will appear before magistrates in Northampton today (Thursday).