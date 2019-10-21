Man stabbed three times in Kettering

A man was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed three times in Kettering on Saturday afternoon (October 19).

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was in Havelock Street when he was attacked by "a white man and a black man" at about 1.25pm.

Police are investigating

He was stabbed in the wrist, elbow and shoulder and airlifted to University Hospital Coventry.

A police spokesman said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No more details descriptions were available and no arrests have yet been made in connection with the attack.

The spokesman urged witnesses to contact them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.