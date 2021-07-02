Man stabbed repeatedly in brawl between two gangs of men in Northampton

A fight between two groups of males in Northampton left a man with stab wounds that required hospital treatment.

The violent brawl took place on Sunday June 13 between 3.15am and 3.45am when two groups of men were seen arguing in the St Peter's Way car park near to Costa Coffee in Northampton.

The altercation became physical and a man was stabbed in the leg and shoulder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stabbing happened in the St Peter's Way car park near Costa Coffee.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "A large number of people are believed to have been in the area when the fight took place, and police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened."

A 24-year-old Northampton man was arrested in connection with the stabbing but has since been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.