Detectives have opened an investigation after a man was stabbed in a Corby street last night (Tuesday).

Greenland Walk was taped off after the incident which took place at about 8pm, with the police helicopter hovering above as police tried to trace the suspect. Nobody has been arrested so far.

Northamptonshire Police said the victim was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police are investigating

A spokesman for the force said: “Anyone who witnessed anything is encouraged to contact us using reference number 23000111242.”

One nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said: "The whole street was taped off for several hours and the police helicopter was out.

"There were also armed police out the night before too. I don't know what's going on but it's getting much worse to live round here.