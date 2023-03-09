A man who strangled his wife was told to seek help by a judge as he was handed a suspended prison sentence.

Clayton Holland launched the attack after she ended their relationship, which had suffered problems because of a child’s serious health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old also punched and kicked her at a Desborough house and said he ‘wanted to be locked up’ before he was arrested.

Northampton Crown Court

On Tuesday (March 7) a judge told him to get help for mental health issues as he was spared from prison.

Northampton Crown Court heard Holland, most recently of Denford, was a man of previous good character and had bottled issues up ‘in the usual male way’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Gary Short said the victim returned home on January 21 and said the relationship was over, with Holland then throwing her off a bed by flipping a mattress.

She went downstairs and was pushed towards a fridge before calling her mum for help. Holland took her phone and threw it, the court heard.

Mr Short said: "He then placed his hands around her neck and applied pressure...that pressure caused her to feel dizzy and light-headed.

"He let go and as she crouched down he punched her to the head and kicked her to the arm."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holland was then heard to say: "Ring the police, I want them to lock me up."

Police arrived and arrested him with Holland making full admissions to his crimes in an interview. He pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, assault by beating and criminal damage when he appeared before magistrates.

He had been banned from contacting his wife through a bail condition until Tuesday’s hearing but the court heard she wants him back.

Mr Short read out a recent statement from the victim which said: "Whilst I do not condone his actions I do not believe he is a bad person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is someone who is crying out for support. Not being able to contact my husband has been absolute hell.

"I miss him deeply. I just want him to get better and come home so we can be a family again.”

The court also heard that, through a letter she wrote, she hoped he wouldn't go to prison but that if he did she "would be waiting for him".

Mitigating, Liam Muir said Holland was desperate to get back to his family and that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "This has had a huge effect on him. He could not be more remorseful."

Sentencing, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told Holland that he shouldn’t bottle things up and that ‘you are still a man if you seek help’.

He said: “Being treated for a mental health issue is no different from being treated for a broken leg or a virus.

"There's no stigma, there's nothing wrong with assistance for mental health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad