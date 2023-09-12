Man spared from prison after jury convicts him of sexually assaulting child in Kettering
A man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl in Kettering has been spared from prison by a judge.
Adam Hughson was handed a suspended sentence after Northampton Crown Court heard he had a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.
The 35-year-old, of Holtlands Drive in Derby, was convicted of a number of sexual offences against a child.
On Monday (September 11) defence barrister William Pope said a suspended sentence with rehabilitation would address Hughson’s behaviour better than a 'relatively short' custodial sentence would.
The court heard a pre-sentence report about Hughson contained some 'glimmers of hope'.
His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told Hughson: "With further work there is a reasonable prospect of rehabilitation by suspending your sentence."
Hughson was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, and must take part in the Horizon programme which is designed for men with sex convictions.
He must also complete 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days and will be on the sex offender register for 10 years.