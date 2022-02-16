Man spared from prison after Corby pub knife arrest

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after being caught with a knife at a Corby pub.

Igor Psenicinii, was arrested after officers were called to an incident at The Shire Horse on December 17 last year.

The 37-year-old was at the Willow Brook Road pub at about 8pm when he was spotted with the blade hanging out of his pocket.

The Shire Horse, Corby.

Police were called to the scene and took Psenicinii, of Soar Green in Corby, into custody where he was charged with possession of a bladed article.

When he appeared before magistrates in Northampton he pleaded guilty and faced the possibility of a prison sentence.

But magistrates sentenced him to a community order and ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates made an order for the knife to be forfeited and destroyed by police.